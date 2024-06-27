Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lifeguards will once again be patrolling the beaches in Portsmouth everyday as they ramp up their service in the summer months.

Lifeguards are returning to action for the summer months, but one stretch of Southsea will remain unprotected. | RNLI/David Edwards

The RNLI lifeguard will be keeping people safe seven days a week from Saturday, June 29 until Sunday, September 1, 10am to 6pm. While they have been on weekend duty since the end of May, the vast majority of incidents occur during the summer months which is why they are ramping up their coverage now.

From Saturday beachgoers will see their presence at Southsea Central Beach and Eastney Beach. However, as previously reported by The News, there will be no lifeguards at Southsea East Beach due to the ongoing sea defence works.

Ed Stevens, Regional Lifeguard Lead for the south east said: “Our lifeguards have spent the last few weeks going through their inductions and training hard in preparation for the season ahead. They are excited to be back on the beaches doing what they do best, offering preventative advice and an excellent lifesaving service.”

The RNLI works in partnership with the council and private beach owners to help keep people safe. A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said: “We are looking forward to our lifeguards returning to beaches for the peak season. They will be working alongside the RNLI lifeguards to keep beachgoers safe this summer. We have been working in partnership with the RNLI since 2001. Our concerns are always for the public and we encourage you to speak to your local lifeguards at the start of your day on the beach.”

While lifeguards will be on hand this summer, they are urging people to remain cautious, and only go to a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags. Lifeguards are able to offer advice and information on the local beach environment including tides, sea state, and weather conditions.

Ed Stevens provided further advice for beachgoers: “It’s important to remember that the water is still cold and we’d ask everyone to be prepared for whatever water activity you have planned by always having a means of calling for help and checking the weather forecast and local hazard signage to understand local risks.”

In 2023 the RNLI lifeguards saved 14 lives and helped deal with over 2,000 incidents and assist nearly 2,500 people in the south east alone.

The council has previously confirmed that Southsea East beach will not have a lifeguard this summer. A spokesperson said: "The coastal defence works being carried out at Southsea mean the usual lifeguard service won't be operating this summer at Southsea East, the stretch of beach between South Parade Pier and the Pyramids. Because of the works, the volunteer lifeguard station has been temporarily moved, as planned, to the east of the pier where their lifeguards will operate from this summer.

"The defence works also mean the RNLI isn't able to lifeguard Southsea East this summer, but it will be providing its usual lifeguard service along Southsea seafront, from east of the pier to Eastney beach. Two lifeguard units will operate every day of the week over the summer, from July to early September."