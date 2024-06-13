Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Portsmouth beach will have no lifeguards this summer while the area undergoes vital coastal defence works.

Due to the ongoing Southsea Coastal Scheme sea defences project - a multi-million pound coastal scheme that is designed to prevent major flooding in the city over the next 100 years - the usual lifeguard station west of South Parade Pier has been moved. It also comes after The Environment Agency rated the water quality at Southsea East as poor for the forthcoming bathing season, with signs in the area advising people not to swim in the sea.

A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said: "The coastal defence works being carried out at Southsea mean the usual lifeguard service won't be operating this summer at Southsea East, the stretch of beach between South Parade Pier and the Pyramids. Because of the works, the volunteer lifeguard station has been temporarily moved, as planned, to the east of the pier where their lifeguards will operate from this summer.

Sea pollution is a prominient and contentious issue in and around Portsmouth, not least because the Solent is one of the world's busiest waterways. Beachgoers will be warned not to swim in Southsea this summer after the Environment Agency found a bathing site with poor water quality.

"The defence works also mean the RNLI isn't able to lifeguard Southsea East this summer, but it will be providing its usual lifeguard service along Southsea seafront, from east of the pier to Eastney beach. Two lifeguard units will operate every day of the week over the summer, from July to early September."