Southsea East will have no lifeguards this summer, Portsmouth City Council confirms - amid coastal scheme
Due to the ongoing Southsea Coastal Scheme sea defences project - a multi-million pound coastal scheme that is designed to prevent major flooding in the city over the next 100 years - the usual lifeguard station west of South Parade Pier has been moved. It also comes after The Environment Agency rated the water quality at Southsea East as poor for the forthcoming bathing season, with signs in the area advising people not to swim in the sea.
A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said: "The coastal defence works being carried out at Southsea mean the usual lifeguard service won't be operating this summer at Southsea East, the stretch of beach between South Parade Pier and the Pyramids. Because of the works, the volunteer lifeguard station has been temporarily moved, as planned, to the east of the pier where their lifeguards will operate from this summer.
"The defence works also mean the RNLI isn't able to lifeguard Southsea East this summer, but it will be providing its usual lifeguard service along Southsea seafront, from east of the pier to Eastney beach. Two lifeguard units will operate every day of the week over the summer, from July to early September."
Earlier this year, UK travel site Holiday Guru awarded Southsea East with its first ever ‘Brown Flag Award' for being one of the least clean beaches in the country due to its “poor” designation. The Environment Agency rating for Eastney remains good.
