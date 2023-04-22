News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
3 hours ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
3 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
5 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
5 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
6 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker

Southsea car boot sale is off on Sunday morning due to fears over weather

A car boot sale is off tomorrow morning due to fears over the weather.

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 17:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 17:45 BST

Portsmouth and Southsea Car Boot Sale at Duisburg Way, Southsea Common, was due to run from 7am to 1pm.

READ NOW: Images released of wanted men

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A post from the group on Facebook said: ‘We are sorry to say we will need to cancel tomorrows car boot on Sunday April 23. We have been monitoring the weather apps but unfortunately it is looking set to be a very wet morning.

Portsmouth and Southsea Car Boot Sale at Southsea Common. Pic FacebookPortsmouth and Southsea Car Boot Sale at Southsea Common. Pic Facebook
Portsmouth and Southsea Car Boot Sale at Southsea Common. Pic Facebook
Most Popular

‘Keeping our fingers crossed for sunnier weather next week.’

SEE ALSO: Woman hit by car

Related topics:SouthseaPortsmouthFacebook