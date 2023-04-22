Southsea car boot sale is off on Sunday morning due to fears over weather
A car boot sale is off tomorrow morning due to fears over the weather.
Portsmouth and Southsea Car Boot Sale at Duisburg Way, Southsea Common, was due to run from 7am to 1pm.
A post from the group on Facebook said: ‘We are sorry to say we will need to cancel tomorrows car boot on Sunday April 23. We have been monitoring the weather apps but unfortunately it is looking set to be a very wet morning.
‘Keeping our fingers crossed for sunnier weather next week.’