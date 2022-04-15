The ‘We Are Portsmouth’ show was opened by the Lord Mayor at Southsea Castle on a sunny Saturday earlier this month.

Created by The Grateful Hearts Club and The Literacy Hubs, two Portsmouth-based groups working in partnership, the exhibition showcased 20 inspiring people from across the city who contribute to making it great.

To help with their literacy skills, the Portsea Sailors - The Literacy Hubs’ new group for youngsters - interviewed these 20 individuals and turned their interviews into art.

At the opening of the We Are Portsmouth exhibition.

More than 600 people came to the Southsea Castle show.

Charla Grant, founder of The Grateful Hearts Club, said: ‘It was such a wonderful moment, we even rolled out the red carpet so they could feel like celebrities for the day.

The Lord Mayor and one of the Sailors open the exhibition.

‘This “We Are Portsmouth” exhibition was about engaging the sailors in a project that helped improve their literacy skills and there was such a sense of pride and confidence when they saw their work displayed.

‘We also wanted to share more about the 20 interviewees - people all doing great work in our city like our CEO and founder [of The Literacy Hubs] Becca Dean who works tirelessly to make projects like this happen.

‘All interviews were turned into art - both audio and visual and visitor’s loved hearing the interviews and what the sailors asked.’

Fark looks at the designs.

The raffle raised more than £500, with prizes donated by interviewees and a ‘Design Our Own Bird’ competition in honour of artist Fark, who will turn one of the designs into a piece of art for the winner.

Charla added: ‘There is so much to celebrate in our city and it was amazing to see our community come together in such a way to show their support for The Literacy Hubs and The Grateful Arts Club.

‘The exhibition was all about community, connection and creativity and people really came away feeling that. Hopefully it is the first of many.’