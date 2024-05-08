Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Craftsman Michael Savage, known as Mick, died on April 1 this year. His body was recovered off the coast of Dover after he set off from Southsea on the Easter weekend to embark on his journey, which the 59-year-old had hoped to complete before his 60th birthday.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police assisted HM Coastguard and Port of Dover Police on Monday 1 April 2024 following a report of a person overboard from a yacht in the English Channel. A man in his 50s was located and sadly pronounced deceased. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.”

Following a funeral held in his hometown Fleet on Thursday, May 2, hundreds are expected to gather on Eastney Beach to watch as Mick’s yacht the Konsorted is brought back to Southsea Marina, where it will remain for a year so that his family and friends can “gather and feel close to him.” Crowds will meet outside the RNLI Portsmouth Lifeboat Station from 6pm on Friday, May 10.

Mick's yacht Konsorted will be returned to Portsmouth this Friday.

Fellow boating enthusiast Danny Hutchinson, a friend of Mick for the last decade of his life, described him as someone who was always the life and sould of the party despite being sober for more than two decades. He became known as a “sober raver” who was sometimes seen on the dancefloor with a cup of tea in hand. Danny said: “He was someone who had so much time for everyone and had a big effect on so many people’s lives. Everyone who seemed to know him thought that he was special to them. We’ve met people since his death - who we didn’t even know were friends of his - that have told us he changed their lives. He always made time to be there for people.”

A fundraiser was launched to help bring Konsorted home and it has now raised more than £7,500 - with more raised through other avenues according to Danny. He added that more money will be raised on Friday evening, with proceeds above the original £7,000 target to be donated to the RNLI and the Air Ambulance in Mick's honour. He added that friends of Mick would like to encourage boating and sailing enthusiasts to check their safety equipment - such as life jackets - regularly. The lifeboat station is also holding a “safety day” event on Saturday, May 11.

A message from fundraiser organiser Emily Galligan reads: “Mick was loved by so many people, all over the world and it’s amazing to see the beautiful tributes and memories that people have shared. The outpouring of love for him has shown that he was the kind of man that would do anything for anyone, and he often did.”