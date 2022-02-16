Hampshire Highways teams are on ‘full alert’ ready for the turn in weather, which is due to reach Hampshire during the early hours of Friday (Feb 18).

Councillor Russell Oppenheimer, Hampshire County Council’s executive member for highways operations, said: ‘Following the Met Office yellow weather warning for this latest storm, our highways teams are ready to work round the clock if needs be, with additional frontline resources on standby in order to keep Hampshire moving.

Strong winds in Southsea, Portsmouth on 8th of February 2019 Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘They are braced to deal with the consequences from the expected gusts of wind up to 60 to 70mph inland, and possibly up to 80mph in exposed costal locations. In preparation, we will have extra specialist tree crews and emergency response gangs available, as well as drainage teams on standby should the strong wind be accompanied by heavy rain.

‘Before setting out on a journey on Friday and over the weekend, I would ask that anyone checks the weather forecast and traffic information before they head off and consider if their journey is absolutely necessary. Anyone who must travel, is urged to please be prepared and drive according to the conditions.’

The strongest winds are expected to be between 9am and 3pm on Friday and the Environment Agency has warned that a storm tidal surge of 50cm is likely in coastal areas.

Emergency issues on the highway can be reported to the county council by phoning 0300 555 1388 or 101 outside of office hours.

Report fallen trees online at hants.gov.uk/transport/roadmaintenance/roadproblems/treehedge.

