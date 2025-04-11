Spinnaker Tower to light up green for Parental Alienation Awareness Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Portsmouth landmark will be lit up for this month for Parental Alienation Awareness Day.

The Spinnaker Tower will be lit up green on Friday, April 25 to honour members of PAPA (People Against Parental Alienation), a campaign group started by a Portsmouth man. The awareness day is observed to shed light on the harmful effects of parental alienation, where one parent undermines the child’s relationship with the other parent.

Simon Cobb with his son in front of the Spinnaker Tower. The Portsmouth landmark will light up green on April 25 to mark Parental Alienation Awareness Day. | Simon Cobb

Simon Cobb, who is originally from Portsmouth but moved away to be closer to his son, started PAPA in 2016. He is is pleased that the day we will be commemorated in his home city. He said: “It’s nice to pay homage to my home town while also representing all of my members. It is where I want to return to one day but where I am not at the moment.”

A number of the campaign group’s members from across the country will be coming to Portsmouth to see the the Spinnaker adorned in its colours. Simon said: “It is important for the cause as it shows how big of an issue it is.

“We have a lot of people coming down to see it lit up from different parts of the country as well as from Portsmouth and Southampton where we have a lot of members. It is important to honour all of our members and followers and show that they have the support of Portsmouth and the Spinnaker Tower.

“Portsmouth is a major city and it is a symbol of how important this cause is.”

For more information on Parental Alienation Awareness Day and PAPA visit www.papaorg.co.uk