Spotify Wrapped 2021: How is your Wrapped calculated? And when will tracking start for Spotify Wrapped 2022

SPOTIFY Wrapped has now been released for 2021.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 8:09 pm
Spotify Wrapped has been released for 2021. Picture: Spotify

The end of year roundup reveals what your listening habits have been over the last 12 months.

Including your most played songs and also your favourite artists – as well as most listened podcasts.

Bad Bunny was the most streamed artist around the world for the second year in a row, while Olivia Rodrigo had the most streamed song in ‘drivers licence’ and the most streamed album with ‘Sour’.

Find out how to access your Spotify Wrapped playlist here.

But perhaps your Wrapped roundup has revealed a few unexpected surprises – and you’ve been left wondering how it was calculated.

Here’s all you need to know:

How is Spotify Wrapped calculated?

Spotify tracks all your listening habits and data from January 1 each year – until October 31.

The company then spends November calculating your Wrapped roundup before releasing it in December.

It tots up all the minutes of music and podcasts you have listened to during that 10 month spell, as well as how many times you’ve played certain songs – and also whether you spread that out across the year or marathon/ binged those plays in a short sharp spell.

So when will tracking start for Spotify Wrapped 2022?

The tracking period for Spotify Wrapped starts on January 1.

So anything you listen to this month is a free hit – perfect time to bust out all those guilty pleasures.

