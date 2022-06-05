Neighbours living at St Mary’s Road brought out tables, chairs, gazebos, potted plants, a vintage pram, and even lacrosse sticks to set up a classic street party.

It was a double celebration for organiser Annie Britton as she is also celebrating her 56th birthday today.

She has lived on St Mary’s Road with her husband Ian for about 20 years.

Residents in St Mary's Road, Stubbington, held a street party on Sunday, June 5 to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Sarah Standing (050622-9634)

Annie said: ‘We’re not going to see it again, that kind of longevity.

‘To have a street party is a dying art, but to see everyone out is fabulous.

‘Everybody down the street is taking part.

‘We’ve got a bouncy castle round the corner, wacky races taking place, and an ice cream man.’

Organiser Annemarie Britton celebrating her 56th birthday at the street party. All proceeds from the raffle are going to Sophie's Legacy Picture: Sarah Standing (050622-9611)

Stubbington resident Gary Makin cycled his ice cream cart to the road to take part in the event.

Annie and Ian have been hosting a raffle for Sophie’s Legacy, a charity set up in memory of 10-year-old Sophie Fairall - a Stubbington girl who died last year following her diagnosis of rhabdomyosarcoma.

Annie said: ‘We chose this cause because she’s a local girl, it’s a local family, and we’re hoping to raise as much money as we can.’

Ian added: ‘So many people have been generous already - we’ve got prizes like floral decorations, champagne, a gift card.

‘We’ve got some ex-forces people - I’m ex-air force, so we’re followers of the royals.’

Fellow organiser Pete Gray has lived on the road for seven years.

He said: ‘We’ve got lots of flags up, I think it’s important to celebrate.

‘I was part of the ‘77 jubilee celebrations in Portsmouth.

‘We’re trying to be close to the neighbours, especially after Covid. It’s important to keep the community going, and keep everyone amused.

‘It’s nice to get people acquainted.’

Mark and Diane King moved to St Mary’s Road about a year ago.

Diane said: ‘This is amazing - it gives us a chance to meet the neighbours.’

Resident Jackie Meldrum has lived on the road for nearly 40 years.