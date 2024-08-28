Success of Overlord Show in Denmead leads to £10,000 donation to SSAFA
The annual Overlord Show took place in Denmead between May 25 and 27 and it proved as popular as ever as it raised £13,000 for military and local causes. The event is run by the Solent Overlord Military Club who have donated £10,000 of the money raised to SSAFA the Armed Forces charity.
The event has been running for several years with this year’s edition allowing families and military enthusiasts to see over 350 military vehicles, 40 re-enactment groups, and 70 trade stands.
Throughout the weekend reenactors held mock battles bringing historical scenes to life with the sights and sounds of gunfire and explosions. While this provided entertainment it also helped served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by armed forces personnel.
Organisers are hoping that the success of this show will be repeated next year with it being held on a landmark year. The Overlord Show is always held on the late May bank holiday, and 2025 will mark 80 years since VE day, the end of World War Two in Europe.
