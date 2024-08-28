Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The success of a popular Hampshire military show has resulted in a large donation to an armed forces charity.

The Solent Overlord Military Club present the £10,000 donation to SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity. | Solent Overlord Military Club

The annual Overlord Show took place in Denmead between May 25 and 27 and it proved as popular as ever as it raised £13,000 for military and local causes. The event is run by the Solent Overlord Military Club who have donated £10,000 of the money raised to SSAFA the Armed Forces charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event has been running for several years with this year’s edition allowing families and military enthusiasts to see over 350 military vehicles, 40 re-enactment groups, and 70 trade stands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers are hoping that the success of this show will be repeated next year with it being held on a landmark year. The Overlord Show is always held on the late May bank holiday, and 2025 will mark 80 years since VE day, the end of World War Two in Europe.