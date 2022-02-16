The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning from 3am to 9pm on Friday for strong winds.

Storm Eunice could bring winds of 60mph and higher to Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.

An amber weather warning has been issued for Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

On its website, the Met Office has warned that there is a ‘danger to life’ and potential for travel disruption, power cuts and damage to buildings.

Following the issuing of the amber weather warning, South Western Railway (SWR) announced that it was taking measures ahead of Eunice’s arrival.

The rail company will be putting in a speed limit on services on Friday.

SWR Help tweeted: ‘High winds have been forecast across our network, Friday 18th February.

‘A speed restriction will be imposed across the network for most of Friday which will cause disruption to services.

‘We're currently making plans and will update you with more information as we have it.’

