Teacher 'overwhelmed' by surprise 90th birthday party with former Leigh Park students

George Jenkins, 90, with some of his former students. Picture: Sam Stephenson

‘Inspirational’ George Jenkins said it was ‘wonderful’ to be reunited with ex students of Wakefield School – now the Havant Academy – at a secret party held at Monty’s restaurant and bar in Southsea this weekend.

George was greeted by members of an A-level English class that he taught in the 1980s, as well as former colleagues from the school.

George Jenkins, 90, with some of his former colleagues. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Southsea resident George said: ‘First of all it was an enormous surprise. I am quite overwhelmed, I can’t express the way I feel.

‘It’s wonderful to see so many of my students here. This is something that not every teacher gets to experience and has only been made possible by technology.

‘I realise looking back now I must have been passionate about teaching. Once I became a teacher in a secondary school I forgot all ideas I had of career advancement.’

Some students journeyed from all over the country to attend the surprise bash, while others – including one who now lives in Canada – made an appearance via video call.

George Jenkins, 90 Picture: Sam Stephenson

Organiser Jackie Price, 59, from Waterlooville: ‘He was a very inspirational, remarkable teacher. Not only did he believe in us all and taught us to aim high but he has continued to be a friend and support us over the years.

‘We were kids from Leigh Park and he raised our aspirations. The majority of us went on to have successful careers.

‘I attribute all my success including my job as an assistant headteacher to George for encouraging me and believing in me.’

George Jenkins, 90, with some of his former students. Picture: Sam Stephenson

59-year-old Andy Smees, from Cowplain, agreed. He said: ‘He was an absolutely brilliant teacher. He was very popular, hence why everyone is here.’

And Cambridge resident Rosalind Mulvany, 59, added: ‘He was just the most amazing teacher. He was a great musician too and always singing and making us laugh.’

George currently teaches French at the University of the Third Age, after ‘polishing’ his language skills while living in France a few years ago.

