Sana, 15, was last seen on the afternoon of December 11, leaving his home address in Southampton. Since he was reported missing officers conducted ‘extensive enquiries’ to try and locate him.

Police have now confirmed he has been found. A police statement on social media said: ‘We recently appealed for information to help find missing Sana from Southampton. We’re pleased to tell you he has been located safe. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’