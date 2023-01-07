News you can trust since 1877
Tesco recalls Wicked Kitchen Spinach & Wild Garlic Ravioli because it may contain small pieces of metal

A VEGAN pasta product is being recalled from a multinational grocery store’s shelves after the company was made aware that it may contain pieces of metal.

By Elsa Waterfield
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Jan 2023, 12:56pm

Tesco is recalling one date code of the vegan pasta product, Wicked Kitchen Spinach & Wild Garlic Ravioli to be used by January 12, 2023, because it may contain small pieces of metal, making it unsafe for consumption.

The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers, explaining to them why the product is being recalled and helping them to understand what to do if they have bought the product.

Tesco Extra Batley sign
In the customer notice, Tesco stated: ‘Please do not consumer this product and instead return any affected product to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt required.

‘Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused. If you require further details, please contact Customer Services directly on: 0800 505 555.’

