The work began in September with the rear of the site cleared first, with new aerial pictures and video showing that much of the inside and roof of the building which was home to the printing press has now been removed. Work has not yet started to demolish the iconic frontage to The News Centre which was home to The Portsmouth News until 2013 – though the newspaper itself was still published at the site until it was sold to DMG Media, the publisher of the Daily Mail, Metro and i newspapers in 2020.