The Oxford Philosophical Society is hosting one of its away days this month and it will be taking place at the D-Day Story Museum on November 19.

The society is a community of amateur philosophers who come together to discuss different ideas whilst encouraging each other with their academic endeavours. The group is not an academic research organisation.

The day will be packed with talks and members will be able to have a look around the museum, providing they have paid it, at 10am before they will then be welcomed into the Dulverton Room where they will have to register.

The D-Day Story Museum. Picture: Mike Cooter (140422)

The session will begin with an introduction from Robert Beadnell, one of the members of the society who has planned the event, who will then pass the baton over to Lawrence Kies, who will provide an in-depth exploration surrounding the definition of what war means, and he will pave the way for the following speakers.

The afternoon discussions will feature Edward Hadas, Ivor Middleton and Robert Beadnell who will then open the room up to discussions before they head to the Florence Arms Gastro Pub where they will enjoy a meal and drinks to finish the society’s away day.

