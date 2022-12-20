For businesses looking for support to innovate, Getset Solent can provide fully funded finance and marketing support. The link to the service can be found on the Portsmouth City Council website or can be accessed via the Getset Solent website.Free mentoring opportunities are available such as one-to-one digital skills support from BT and Google The mentor will provide information and advice on improving your online presence, which could increase profit, as well as offering tips on producing engaging content to help your business grow.If you are a business in the area that is struggling with finances in regard to energy bills, there are a number of services that can be utilised. Switched on Portsmouth can offer tips and tricks to stay as warm as possible without paying huge prices, more information can be found at switchedonportsmouth.co.uk