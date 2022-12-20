The Portsmouth City Council continue to support local businesses amid the cost of living crisis, here is how
As the cost of living continues to concern people across the city, the council has been working to ensure that the correct support and advice is available to both businesses and residents across the city.The council has introduced an online cost of living hub and helpline to signpost a wide range of available practical help.During this time, businesses are being hit hard as the cost of everything increases and customers are being careful with their spending. Portsmouth City Council has a number of opportunities available to support local businesses. The council's Business Support team are on hand to help businesses to survive, grow and thrive by providing advice, support, access to funding, data, training, and skills development.The team has a helpline on 023 9284 1641 or their email on [email protected], where businesses will be provided with information on grants and funding that may be available to them, as well as advice on developing skills. As Portsmouth continues to be a thriving city in regards to the levels of entrepreneurship, it is essential that businesses who are concerned about their future access the support that is on offer to them. The council offers free networking events that take place across the year to build up their contacts list and promote their business to the highest level. The next networking event is set to take place on February 3, 2023 at the Portsmouth Enterprise Centre, from 1pm until 2:30pm.
For businesses looking for support to innovate, Getset Solent can provide fully funded finance and marketing support. The link to the service can be found on the Portsmouth City Council website or can be accessed via the Getset Solent website.Free mentoring opportunities are available such as one-to-one digital skills support from BT and Google The mentor will provide information and advice on improving your online presence, which could increase profit, as well as offering tips on producing engaging content to help your business grow.If you are a business in the area that is struggling with finances in regard to energy bills, there are a number of services that can be utilised. Switched on Portsmouth can offer tips and tricks to stay as warm as possible without paying huge prices, more information can be found at switchedonportsmouth.co.uk
More cost of living advice and support for businesses in Portsmouth can be found at portsmouth.gov.uk/support-for-businesses/