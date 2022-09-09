‘Heartbroken’ members of the public have been laying flowers at Windsor Castle to pay their respects to the ‘amazing’ Queen.

The piles of flowers laid at Cambridge Gate at the end of the Long Walk built up as Friday morning progressed.

Amanda Bartlett, from Wraysbury, Berkshire, who laid flowers with her 14-month-old daughter Ayla, said: ‘It’s a massive part of history and Ayla is not going to remember it so I wanted to do something for her so we can tell her when she is older.

’It’s really sad but it’s lovely in terms that everyone has come out and I can’t believe how many flowers there are.’

Reverend Jill Kells, of the Bursledon Church of England parish said: “I have always admired the Queen, I think she’s an exceptional lady and has served us so well and for so long and I just wanted to be here.

‘You can spend time watching TV but it’s not the same as being in a corporate place in mourning and there’s such a quietness and sombreness but also a community feeling at the same time.’

Dawn McCrudden, 51, a former private in the Royal Corps of Signals and husband, Andrew, 63, a former corporal in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) from Camberley, Surrey, also paid their respects.

Mrs McCrudden, who was visibly upset as she lay flowers at Cambridge Gate, said: ‘I feel absolutely heartbroken, there are no words to describe how I feel.

’I have known no other Queen, she has been my Queen my whole life, she is so dignified, so regal, she has always been there, especially for the military being our commander in chief, she has put so much into the country, she is such an amazing person.