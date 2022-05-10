The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is looking for potential lifesavers to work at Eastney and Southsea.

Successful applicants will undergo training to build valuable skills – from handling lifesaving equipment on the beach to first aid and casualty care.

Tom Ward, seasonal RNLI lifeguard supervisor in Hampshire and West Sussex, said: ‘Working as a beach lifeguard is a rewarding job that helps you develop many different skills: adaptability, teamwork, fitness, and inclusivity. It is a great way to stay active and form friendships with members of the team while keeping people safe to enjoy the beach.

The RNLI is looking for lifeguards to work on Eastney and Southsea beaches. Credit: RNLI

‘We are looking for people with courage, determination and the ability to put their training into action and make the right decision if someone’s life is in danger. Prevention is also first and foremost as it allows everyone to have a better understanding of the environment.’

It comes as RNLI lifeguards, who cover more than 240 beaches across the UK and Channel Islands, saw more than 20 million people visit their beaches – the highest number recorded since the charity introduced lifeguard patrols in 2001.

RNLI lead lifeguard supervisor for Hampshire and West Sussex, Craig Maltby, added: ‘We are very excited to be patrolling the beaches of Hampshire and West Sussex for 2022 season. We will be training our lifeguards in preparation for this season, and our inductions include basic lifesaving skills, such as rescue board and tube training.

‘Each lifeguard will undergo a three-day casualty care course, and this prepares them when dealing with minor and major first aids for the season ahead. Finally, we will be training lifeguards in West Sussex on inshore rescue boats and all-terrain vehicles to ensure we can keep members of the public safe at all times.’

The RNLI is looking for individuals who hold a National Vocational Beach Lifeguard Qualification (NVBLQ), ILS Beach/Surf Lifeguard award or equivalent. If you do not hold one, there will be courses running in Portsmouth and other neighbouring areas through: rlssuk.tahdah.me/event.