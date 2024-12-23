Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A stray dog that was found tied up in Portsmouth last year has been on a remarkable journey with the pup now appearing in a Christmas advert.

Whirly, a terrier cross, was found tied up near Hilsea shore line in May 2023 and taken to Portsmouth City Council's stray dog kennels before further help from Helping Hounds Hampshire. | Portsmouth City Council

Whirly, a energetic terrier cross, was 10-months-old when he was found near Hilsea shoreline in May 2023 and taken to Portsmouth City Council's stray dog kennels. Just over a year and a half later, following support and care from the dog kennels and Helping Hounds Hampshire, Whirly can be seen in this year’s McDonald’s Christmas advert.

Cllr Lee Hunt, cabinet member for community safety, leisure and sport, who himself recently adopted a dog from the kennels, said: "Whirly's story is exactly why we do what we do. Every dog that comes through our kennels deserves a second chance, and seeing one go from being passed from home-to-home to a TV star is absolutely brilliant. It's a testament to the hard work of our team and our fantastic charity partners."

When Whirly was found it was believed he had been passed between three different homes already with his lively nature proving a challenge for previous owners. However, after arriving at the council’s dog kennels and subsequently to Helping Hounds, a local rescue charity, Whirly found the ideal owner in Laura Ingall.

Laura is an experienced dog owner who also owns Pets on Set, a company that specialises in working with animals for film and television. She said: "When I first saw Whirly, I fell in love with his little face. I could see he had a special character with bags of potential.

Whirly on set of the McDonald's Christmas advert | Portsmouth City Council

"What people often don't understand is that dogs like Whirly aren't 'too much' – they just need the right approach. With proper training and engagement, these high-energy dogs can transform from being seen as challenging to becoming focused and happy. Many dogs are given up because owners find them overwhelming, but with patience and the right techniques, they can become the best companions.

"Now, seeing Whirly light up the screen in the McDonald's advert is just incredible. He's proof that with the right support and training, rescue dogs can achieve amazing things."

Whirly makes his start turn at around 40 seconds into the McDonald’s advert, ‘The Gift of McDonald’s’, where he saunters across the road dressed in a knitted elf jumper and hat.

While Whirly’s story has had the dream outcome, it is not the tale for many stray dogs. The council want to use Whirly’s story to reiterate the importance of microchipping dogs.

Cllr Hunt said: “ Microchipping is one of the easiest ways to ensure you can be reunited with your dog should the worst happen. If your dog needs to be microchipped, please do book an appointment with your local vet or contact our kennels who can microchip for a small fee."

For more information about Portsmouth City Council’s Stray Dog Kennels service, visit: portsmouth.gov.uk/services/leisure/dogs/dog-kennels-and-stray-dogs/