Enchanting footage has captured the precious moments of the first few weeks of an endangered okapi calf.

The calf’s mother Niari was herself born at Marwell five years ago to Daphne and Jabari so the birth of Kayemba marks an incredible third-generation success, highlighting the zoo’s expertise in breeding and caring for okapi.

Zoe Newnham, hoofstock senior animal keeper, said: “This birth is a huge milestone for us and for okapi conservation. Successfully breeding a third generation underscores the expertise and commitment of our team and it has been especially rewarding to have worked with Niari from birth all the way to now seeing her as a mum herself.

“We know guests will be excited to see Kayemba, but we want to make sure that both animals enjoy some peace and quiet, as this is essential in the first few weeks of the nesting period.

“The birth of the new calf is an exciting and emotional time for the team. Working with the species is a massive privilege and a lot of hard work and dedication goes into creating positive bonds with them every day. While moments like this are cause for celebration, they also remind us of the urgent need to protect wild populations.”