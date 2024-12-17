WATCH: Precious footage captures adorable okapi calf finding its feet at Marwell Zoo

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Dec 2024, 11:57 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 12:11 BST
Enchanting footage has captured the precious moments of the first few weeks of an endangered okapi calf.

Born on October 28, Kayemba, has sparked joy for the entire team at the Hampshire-based zoo which is dedicated to the conservation of endangered species such as the okapi.

The calf’s mother Niari was herself born at Marwell five years ago to Daphne and Jabari so the birth of Kayemba marks an incredible third-generation success, highlighting the zoo’s expertise in breeding and caring for okapi.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Zoe Newnham, hoofstock senior animal keeper, said: “This birth is a huge milestone for us and for okapi conservation. Successfully breeding a third generation underscores the expertise and commitment of our team and it has been especially rewarding to have worked with Niari from birth all the way to now seeing her as a mum herself.

“We know guests will be excited to see Kayemba, but we want to make sure that both animals enjoy some peace and quiet, as this is essential in the first few weeks of the nesting period.

Marwell Wildlife is celebrating the birth of a rare okapi calf, marking a significant milestone for the conservation of this endangered species.placeholder image
Marwell Wildlife is celebrating the birth of a rare okapi calf, marking a significant milestone for the conservation of this endangered species. | Marwell Zoo

“The birth of the new calf is an exciting and emotional time for the team. Working with the species is a massive privilege and a lot of hard work and dedication goes into creating positive bonds with them every day. While moments like this are cause for celebration, they also remind us of the urgent need to protect wild populations.”

For more information about Marwell Zoo, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice