Police, paramedics and fire crews all rushed to the blaze on Saturday afternoon, at 3.45pm.

The fire erupted in a two-storey apartment block at the corner of London Road and Beechwood Road.

Charred remnants of wood could be seen from the balcony, with smoke discolouring the brickwork.

Residents watched on in shock as smoke billowed from the property’s roof.

Wendy Bennett, of Beechwood Road, said: ‘I could see it first from my loft window.

‘Two women were all black and covered in soot.

‘They were sat on the floor outside crying.

Flat fire in London Road, Hilsea. Picture: Paul Garrod.

‘There was smoke everywhere.’

No-one was reported to have been injured in the inferno,but one flat was gutted by the fire and smoke.

Charred remains of the property could be seen on the balcony, and thick smoke had tarnished the brickwork.

Ms Bennett added: ‘There were a lot of firefighters, and I’m sure the other neighbours were as shocked as me when they saw it.’

Beth Crook, a civil servant, of Southwood Road, said she heard one of the neighbours shouting that there was a fire from the street – who promptly called the emergency services.

She also saw occupants running out of the burning building

Ms Crook said: ‘I went to walk my dog when I saw the fire.

‘I could see all the smoke, and people were crowded around on the corner after the fire brigade was called.

‘Residents from the flat were clutching their pets as they ran out of the building.

‘It was quite scary as I was afraid it would spread to the other houses.

‘We saw the firefighters go in with breathing apparatus.’

One Southwood Road resident captured footage of smoke pouring from the apartment block.

He said: ‘It smelt really strong, and I heard shouting from my house.

‘I was in the garden when I saw the smoke.

‘It was pitch black, and I saw it coming out of the top of the building.’

Two crews from Cosham fire station and two crews from Southsea fire station attended the fire.