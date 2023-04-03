News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in in Portsmouth this Easter: Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre has some fun filled activities going on this Easter

A Southsea pub, which recently re-opened, is putting on Easter activities for the first time since having to close a year ago.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 15:22 BST

The Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre is offering an eggs-cellent easter egg hunt for everyone to enjoy this year after partnering with Cadburys, and those involved will have to find the hidden clues, and the hunt will take place between April 7 to 9. It will cost £3.50 and this price will include the usual 90 minutes of soft play time to ensure that families can get value for their money.

The egg hunt joins a half-term packed with a fun-filled activity calendar for Brewers Fayre. Smaller children can go in the soft play, which has been completely renovated and is a safe place for little ones to play. Children can also enjoy the soft play or get creative with some themed arts and crafts and a qualified team member will supervise activities.

Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre pub is hosting an Easter egg hunt.
