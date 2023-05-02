The event on Sunday, May 7 will begin with a Teddy Bears’ Picnic for children and their favourite fluffy toys between 11am and 12.30pm.

There will be storytelling on stage, a Teddy Bear's Trail and other fun family activities throughout the day, however, places for the Teddy Bears’ Picnic are limited and it is advised to pre-book a free ticket.

From 12.30pm until 5pm, Live at Victoria Park will see the stage filled with a celebratory programme of live music and community performances, organised in collaboration with The Wedgewood Rooms.

Victoria Park is a large public Park in the heart of Portsmouth, near the Guildhall. Picture: Malcolm Wells/The News Portsmouth.

There will be performances from The Floor Fillerz, South Coast Ghosts, EMZ All Stars, The Military Wives Choir and SD Studios with more artists and community acts that are yet to be announced.

Those attending the event will be able to travel by bus for free to and from Portsmouth's Coronation Big Lunch.

Portsmouth City Council has collaborated with bus companies First Solent and Stagecoach to offer free travel on Sunday, May 7 on all bus routes, for journeys starting in Portsmouth.

The council’s events manager Lydia Mellor said: ‘With its own royal connections, Victoria Park is the perfect place to bring people together in the heart of the city for this historic celebration. It promises to be a fun-filled occasion for all ages with a jam-packed programme of free live music and entertainment - so pack your picnic and make a day of it.

‘If you're planning to come to the Teddy Bears' Picnic please do prebook online through Eventbrite, as we're expecting it to be very popular, and please walk, scoot, cycle or use public transport where possible to get to the Coronation Big Lunch.’