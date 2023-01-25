Toddler died after falling into Swanwick Lakes as his 18-year-old cousin turned his back on him to urinate
A mum was left with unanswered questions after an inquest into her toddler’s death after he fell into water at a nature reserve.
Two-year-old Greyson Birch had to be pulled unresponsive from water at Swanwick Lakes on 30 May, 2021, before he died four days later.
The ‘happy’ child was out with his cousin Lewis Birch, 18 at the time, when the ‘tragedy’ happened that evening as the teenager turned his back on the child to urinate, Winchester Coroner’s Court heard.
The death sparked a probe from Hampshire Constabulary with an 18-year-old man arrested before it was decided no action would be taken against him.
The hearing was told how Greyson and Mr Birch went out in his car alone for the first time before visiting places including the New Forest, Burger King in Hedge End and later Swanwick Lakes when disaster struck.
‘They’ve gone onto the pontoon to throw sticks and unfortunately Lewis decides to relieve himself and has gone away and not had eyes on Greyson. At that point Greyson has ended up in the water,’ coroner Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp said.
‘Lewis was not able to make an attempt to save him due to his fear of water.’
The coroner said ‘we will never know the precise circumstances’ but said emergency services tried their ‘very best’ to save Greyson after arriving at the scene just after 8pm.
Greyson was taken to Southampton General Hospital but died four days later having ‘suffered a massive lack of oxygen to the brain’.
Mr Birch, now 20, told police Greyson wanted to see the ducks and throw sticks in the water. But he became concerned at him ‘getting close to the edge’, shouting it was ‘dangerous’ and ‘don’t go close’.
After then going to urinate he heard a ‘splash’ and turned round to see Greyson in the water but couldn’t get to him as he was ‘too far away’.
Lewis, who has autism and an unstable personality disorder, spoke to his aunt and then called 999 before seeking out security nearby.
Firefighter Richard Brown dived into the water and pulled out Greyson about 3m from the edge before CPR was started. Another firefighter, Thomas Hall, said of Mr Birch: ‘He did not realise the gravity of the situation and was more worried about himself.’
Det Con Jackie Foley told the court Mr Birch had been ‘neglectful’ but ‘not to the extent he was willfully neglectful’.
Ms Rhodes-Kemp said the death was ‘very sad’ and ‘preventable’ before returning an accidental verdict.
Speaking after the inquest Kirsty Birch, Greyson’s mum, said she would be challenging the police’s decision not to pursue matters before adding: ‘None of it adds up.’
At the time Greyson’s family paid a touching tribute to him, saying: ‘His bubbly personality that filled all our hearts with joy and happiness will linger in this world. Greyson was our light and life that will still shine to us all through our thoughts and memories. Greyson would love to dance, sing, play, just everything. To know that each time we hear Twinkle Twinkle or someone plays Baby Shark and he’s not there dancing and clapping his hands kills us to the bottom of our hearts.’