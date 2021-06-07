Two-year-old Greyson Birch was found unresponsive in water at Swanwick Lakes Nature Reserve on Sunday, May 30.

Police were called to the reserve at 8.21pm, and attended along with the ambulance service and fire service to rescue the toddler.

Little Greyson, from the Sholing area of Southampton, taken to Southampton General Hospital but died days later on Thursday.

Greyson Birch, two, died on Thursday after being found unresponsive in a lake in Swanwick. Photo: Hampshire police

Now his heartbroken family have paid tribute to the ‘cheeky’ and caring two-year-old.

In a statement released by Hampshire Constabulary, the family said: 'Greyson Birch, our much-loved son, brother and cherished family member who has sadly been taken from us was a character that neither family, friends or other persons will not and cannot forget.

‘His bubbly personality that filled all our hearts with joy and happiness will linger in this world.

‘Greyson was our light and life that will still shine to us all through our thoughts and memories. Greyson would love to dance, sing, play, just everything.

‘To know that each time we hear Twinkle Twinkle or someone plays Baby Shark and he’s not there dancing and clapping his hands kills us to the bottom of our hearts.

‘The cheeky little smile that would grace our presence will remain in our family and friends’ hearts forever. I know he is now in a safe place watching over his sibling and all that came to be a part of his short but amazing life.

‘In this time of need we ask for all our family and close friends to be left to grieve and come to terms with the devastation that has been unwillingly let into our lives.

‘His memory will remain always and live through the smiles and joy of each individual who had the pleasure of meeting him.’

Detectives are still investigating how Greyson came to be in the water, and are appealing for anyone who was in this area between 7.45pm and 8.30pm to get in touch.

Those with information can call police on 101, quoting 44210210811.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

