Roughly half a dozen vehicles arrived at the premium business park earlier this afternoon.

The group have set up camp in the eastern car park, after having mounted the grass verge to slip past the barriers.

Travellers have camped in the eastern car park at Lakeside North Harbour.

A number of caravans and trucks are currently at the site.

The News understands police have been called about the situation.

Congregations of travellers have been appearing at several locations throughout the Portsmouth area.

Tree saplings planted for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at Mengham Park, Hayling Island, were ‘trampled’ and damaged as a result of their actions.

They were promptly moved on from the area on May 16.

As a result, there is strong support from local residents for perimeter defences to deter any further incursions.

A planning application has been launched.

Hampshire police commissioner, Donna Jones, let out a furious outburst when rubbish was strewn across Shedfield Common.

As previously reported in The News, she said: ‘This type of blatant disregard for property costs the taxpayer hundreds of thousands of pounds every year and has a major impact on local communities.

‘I will continue to work with Hampshire Constabulary to ensure they have a robust plan in place but the police cannot do this alone.

‘Firm and coordinated action needs also to be taken by councils, partners and the courts.’

Councillor Sean Woodward was similarly enraged after a band of travellers arrived at Cams Alders Recreation Ground, in Fareham, last month.

Children’s football matches were postponed as a result.

Cllr Woodward said a council worker was allegedly assaulted while trying to defend the public plot.

As previously reported in The News, he said: ‘An innocent member of staff has been assaulted.

‘These actions are absolutely appalling and unforgivable.’

Portsmouth City Council ordered the travellers to leave.

Another encampment also appeared in the car park of the D-Day Story museum, in Southsea, last month.