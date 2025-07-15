Tributes have poured in and thousands have been raised after a young footballer died in a tragic car crash while holidaying in Turkey with friends.

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 20-year-old Paige Bowyer-Walker from Gosport, who tragically died on July 6 after being struck by a BMW while on holiday with friends.

The Gosport Borough Ladies Reserve footballer was hit by a car at a traffic crossing on June 28 while heading out for dinner, resulting in her being hospitalised with serious injuries, including a ruptured spleen and a bleed on the brain. Paige, who was induced into a coma for the first few hours of treatment, also had to undergo surgery to remove her spleen and repair damage caused as a result.

Niki said: “Paige was loved and adored by so many and I know she felt the same about you all. Fly high my beautiful girl, till we meet again. I will forever carry you in my heart.”

Following Niki’s announcement, hundreds of people across the country have paid tribute to Paige, with her football captain saying she ‘cannot quite believe the loss of such a young player so unexpectedly, and all my thoughts are currently with Paige and those close to her.’

“I am deeply saddened that we will never again get to watch you play the game you love, or watch you pass on the support and knowledge on to young players as older players have passed on to you.

“I’m saddened you’ll never play a final match and for your team mates who will burden your loss every single time they put on their Borough shirts.”

The football community has rallied to offer its support to Paige’s family and a number of clubs have held matches in memory of their fellow player, with Hampshire Girls Youth Football League holding a minute's silence ahead of their games at the weekend.

AFC Stoneham paid tribute in a statement and said: “Everyone at AFC Stoneham would like to express our sincere condolences to everyone at Gosport Borough Youth Ladies following the devastating news of the tragic loss of one of their players — Paige, a young life taken far too soon.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, teammates, and all at the club. Please know you are in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.”

Locks Heath Lions Football Club also wrote: “Locks Heath Lions are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Paige from Gosport Borough FC Women. We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and teammates.

One of Paige’s teammates, Emily Taylor, created a Go Fund Me page at the time of the crash which has now surpassed £10,000, with more than 500 people donating in order to give Paige ‘the send off she deserves’.

The fundraiser said: “Paige was told daily how much she was and is loved by everyone and how much support we were all sending her. She spent a week fighting for her life and now she is out of pain.

“Nikki and Stu have asked for me to ask people to not contact them until they are ready to talk to people whilst they take this time to grieve and navigate what has happened. Thank you all so much for your support, messages and donations over the past week.”