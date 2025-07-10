'Beautiful' Gosport woman hit by car in Turkey dies

A “beautiful” Gosport woman who was in a critical condition after being hit by a car while on holiday in Turkey with friends has now sadly died.

Paige Bowyer-Walker was involved in a serious road traffic accident on Saturday, June 28. The 20-year-old, a Gosport Borough Women youth player, was hit by a BMW at a traffic crossing while on her way out for dinner resulting in severe injuries including a bleed on the brain and a ruptured spleen.

Now Paige’s broken-hearted mum Niki Bowyer has announced her daughter died on Sunday (July 6) from her injuries. She wrote on Facebook: “It is with a broken heart and deep regret that we announce the passing of my beautiful girl.

“Her heart stopped beating at 8.30pm on (Sunday), her poor little body suffered too much trauma, she just had enough. We thank every single one of you for your support at the hardest time of our life but am asking please give us privacy right now we need to try and process how we're going to do life with out seeing our beautiful girl again.

“Paige was loved and adored by so many and I know she felt the same about you all. Fly high my beautiful girl, till we meet again I will forever carry you in my heart.”

Gosport women’s club captain said in a statement: “I cannot quite believe the loss of such a young player so unexpectedly and all my thoughts are currently with Paige and those close to her. Where Paige played for Gosport Borough Women Youth, this is a huge loss to the football community.

“Paige, when you came to the youth set up, you were so young and timid but how far you have come. I have watched from afar you grow in confidence both on and off the pitch and despite the fact we played in separate teams, we shared a passion and love for the same game.

“I have watched your team mates nurture you and support you and you support them in return. I am deeply saddened that we will never again get to watch you play the game you love, or watch you pass on the support and knowledge onto young players as older players have passed onto you.

“I’m saddened you’ll never play a final match and for your team mates who will burden your loss every single time they put on their Borough shirts.”

The statement added: “Regardless of teams, I speak for all of us at GBFC, the football community has endured a huge loss in losing Paige. We would like to honour Paige in our first home game of the season. She will not be forgotten from our community.

“I hope wherever you are now Paige, you get to play on a football field full of stars.”