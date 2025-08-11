Two boats crash at start of offshore race in Germany as they head for Portsmouth

Two boats were involved in a collision at the start of an offshore race in Germany as they set sail for Portsmouth.

Two boats crash at start of The Ocean Race Europe 2025 | Vincent Curutchet / The Ocean Race Europe 2025

Moments after the start of The Ocean Race Europe in Kiel, British sailor Alan Roberts' Swiss team Holcim-PRB and Italy’s Allagrande MAPEI Racing made high-speed, side-to-side contact and were forced to return to port for damage assessment.

Both crews did not suffer any injuries following the dramatic incident but Holcim-PRB has suspended racing due to hull damage. The team is now working urgently to repair the boat and rejoin the race in Portsmouth later this week for Leg 2 (from 14-17 August).

A formal protest has been lodged by Team Holcim-PRB, and the incident will be reviewed by an International Jury.

Team Holcim PRB skipper Rosalin Kuiper said: “We had to retire (suspend racing) from the race because of damage to our hull. It is very disappointing for our entire team, for Allagrande MAPEI and for The Ocean Race as well.

“We are going to assess the situation, see what can happen and make a plan from there. At the moment we are focussed to get the boat ready, repair the boat ASAP and be on the starting line, hopefully, in Portsmouth… We will overcome this. We have a very strong team. I wish I wasn’t here now but that’s the situation. We have to repair this damage and that is what we are going to do.”

Allagrande MAPEI skipper Ambrogio Beccaria said after the crash: “I don’t have any answer. I’m sad to be back here now. Especially because the team made a huge effort to be here and we only did one mile of the race. It’s super sad for our competitor, also. We are not alone in this story… We are checking the boat. For sure, we will not drop out until there is no chance. It doesn’t seem easy, but we will see.”

Race director Phil Lawrence confirmed that Holcim PRB has filed a formal protest against Allagrande MAPEI Racing, with the matter to be addressed by the international jury. Lawrence adds: “At this stage, we understand both teams are hoping to rejoin the race, and we should know more about this on Monday (11 August).”

While the two damaged boats returned to Kiel, Biotherm seized their early advantage, leading the fleet to the Kiel Lighthouse scoring gate to claim the first two points of the race. Paprec Arkea followed closely for one point, with Canada Ocean Racing – Be Water Positive in third, ahead of Team Malizia and Team Amaala.

The fleet now faces a challenging first 24 hours, with strong winds and high speeds expected until rounding the north of Denmark, where conditions are forecast to be east.

The route will take the fleet past busy shipping lanes, wind farms, and under the Great Belt Bridge before heading towards Portsmouth.