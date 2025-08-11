Southsea man arrested for drug-driving after three-vehicle crash on Eastern Road

A Southsea man has been arrested for drug-driving after a three-vehicle crash on the Eastern Road this morning.

Eastern Road. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

AA Traffic News previously said there was “queueing traffic and one lane closed due to a crash on A2030 Eastern Road northbound at Burrfields Road”.

Police have now told The News a man has been arrested following the crash which resulted in injuries to those involved. The crash has now been cleared.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.13am today (11 August) to a report of a three-vehicle road traffic collision on Eastern Road. Minor injuries were reported.

“A 32-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit and driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs. He remains in custody while our enquiries continue.”