Southsea man arrested for drug-driving after three-vehicle crash on Eastern Road
AA Traffic News previously said there was “queueing traffic and one lane closed due to a crash on A2030 Eastern Road northbound at Burrfields Road”.
Police have now told The News a man has been arrested following the crash which resulted in injuries to those involved. The crash has now been cleared.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.13am today (11 August) to a report of a three-vehicle road traffic collision on Eastern Road. Minor injuries were reported.
“A 32-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit and driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs. He remains in custody while our enquiries continue.”