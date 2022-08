A police spokesman said that the four-seater plane is believed to have taken off before coming down in a nearby field next to Popham Airfield in Micheldever.

He said police were were called out at 1.37pm today and emergency services were on scene while dealing with the incident.

Popham Airfield Picture: Google

Two people have been treated for minor injuries by paramedics.