Two people need 'immediate emergency' care after Portsmouth house fire due to 'discarded smoking materials'
Southsea and Cosham fire crews were called shortly after 8pm on Monday (21 July) to a house on Stirling Street, Buckland, after smoke was seen coming from a first floor bedroom.
All occupants were safely out of the property upon arrival but two people needed emergency treatment from firefighters before being handed over to paramedics.
A fire service spokesperson said: “The fire is believed to have been caused by discarded smoking materials.
“Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze. A ventilation fan was then used to clear smoke from the property.
“Two people received immediate emergency care from firefighters before being handed over to colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service.”
