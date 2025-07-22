Two people need 'immediate emergency' care after Portsmouth house fire due to 'discarded smoking materials'

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 13:04 BST
Two people needed immediate emergency care after a fire was believed to have started due to discarded smoking materials.

Firefighters in Stirling Street
Firefighters in Stirling Street | Jayla Pual

Southsea and Cosham fire crews were called shortly after 8pm on Monday (21 July) to a house on Stirling Street, Buckland, after smoke was seen coming from a first floor bedroom.

All occupants were safely out of the property upon arrival but two people needed emergency treatment from firefighters before being handed over to paramedics.

A fire service spokesperson said: “The fire is believed to have been caused by discarded smoking materials.

“Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze. A ventilation fan was then used to clear smoke from the property.

“Two people received immediate emergency care from firefighters before being handed over to colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service.”

