Matilda, the zoo’s oldest Rothschild species, had to be out down following an onset of age-related symptoms.

She was born in 1997 at the zoo, and lived there throughout her life – giving birth to seven calves and conserving her species.

Matilda had to be euthanised as she was suffering from age-related symptoms. Picture: Marwell Zoo/Jason Brown.

She lived up to her life expectancy of 25 years, but had to be put to sleep to prevent further suffering.

Ian Goodwin, animal collection manager for hoofstock and carnivores, was there when Matilda was born.

He said: ‘From the minute she stood up and looked over you could see there was something unique about her’.

‘She always made us smile, from the sneaky way she used to get herself in different positions to get extra food to acting as if she were the leader of the herd.

‘Matilda was a great mother.