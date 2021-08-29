After kicking off on Friday night, Saturday was the first full day of the event on Southsea Common.

The likes of The Streets, Manic Street Preachers and many more performed on Day 2 of the festival.

The News once again had our photographers down at Victorious Festival on Saturday to capture all of the action and plenty of the faces in the crowd.

We will have a more comprehensive gallery of Day 2 at Victorious tomorrow morning – like this one for Day 1 of the festival

But for now here are our best photos from Saturday at Victorious Festival

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Victorious Festival Day 2 Fans having a great time as Frank Turner from Winchester plays The Common Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (280821-139) Photo: Vernon Nash Photo Sales

2. Victorious Festival Day 2 A girl in the crowd with green braided extensions. Picture: Vernon Nash (280821-135) Photo: Vernon Nash Photo Sales

3. Victorious Festival Day 2 Dancing at the Acoustic Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (280821-133) Photo: Vernon Nash Photo Sales

4. Victorious Festival Day 2 Friends from Guildford and Scotland wearing wigs for the crack. Picture: Vernon Nash Photo: Vernon Nash Photo Sales