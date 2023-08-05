The vigil was held on August 4 between 2pm and 3pm and crowds of people gathered by the steps in the square to pay tribute to the 18-year-old who has been described as a ‘a kind, beautiful and innocent soul’.

The poignant vigil had a minute’s silence in his memory and the Guildhall Square screen showed photographs of Aimen as people took the time to reflect.

A vigil was held for Aimen Ahmed on Friday, August 4, 2023, in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing

Councillor Steve Pitt spoke on behalf of Aimen’s family and he said: “Aimen was always beaming with happiness and a loud booming voice. He was always the life and soul of the party and he brought joy into the room.

"He was an amazing young man and he is going to be sorely missed by his foster family over here in the UK and by his adopted brother – who is also with us today. So thank you for coming today.

"Let’s remember an amazing young man who has had his future stolen so cruelly.”

Flowers were placed on the steps of the Guildhall and the Sudanese community stood united whilst holding the flag of Sudan.

Aimen was a student at the City of Portsmouth College and he was studying English for Speakers of Other Languages at the Highbury Campus and his death has caused a hole in the community.

Katy Quinn, principal and CEO at City of Portsmouth College, said: “It’s devastating that such a young life should end in this way and our hearts go out to his family and friends."