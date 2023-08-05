News you can trust since 1877
Vigil held at Guildhall Square to pay tribute to 'kind' and 'beautiful' soul Aimen Ahmed who was stabbed

An emotional vigil has been held in memory of Aimen Ahmed at Guildhall Square where friends and family remembered a ‘kind’ man.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Aug 2023, 13:55 BST- 2 min read

Aimen Ahmed’s life was taken after he was stabbed in Guildhall Square on July 29 and a vigil has been held in his honour, organised by the Sudanese community and his family.

The vigil was held on August 4 between 2pm and 3pm and crowds of people gathered by the steps in the square to pay tribute to the 18-year-old who has been described as a ‘a kind, beautiful and innocent soul’.

The poignant vigil had a minute’s silence in his memory and the Guildhall Square screen showed photographs of Aimen as people took the time to reflect.

A vigil was held for Aimen Ahmed on Friday, August 4, 2023, in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah StandingA vigil was held for Aimen Ahmed on Friday, August 4, 2023, in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing
Councillor Steve Pitt spoke on behalf of Aimen’s family and he said: “Aimen was always beaming with happiness and a loud booming voice. He was always the life and soul of the party and he brought joy into the room.

"He was an amazing young man and he is going to be sorely missed by his foster family over here in the UK and by his adopted brother – who is also with us today. So thank you for coming today.

"Let’s remember an amazing young man who has had his future stolen so cruelly.”

A vigil was held for Aimen Ahmed on Friday, August 4, 2023, in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah StandingA vigil was held for Aimen Ahmed on Friday, August 4, 2023, in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing
Flowers were placed on the steps of the Guildhall and the Sudanese community stood united whilst holding the flag of Sudan.

Aimen was a student at the City of Portsmouth College and he was studying English for Speakers of Other Languages at the Highbury Campus and his death has caused a hole in the community.

Katy Quinn, principal and CEO at City of Portsmouth College, said: “It’s devastating that such a young life should end in this way and our hearts go out to his family and friends."

In a tribute shared through Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, they said: “Aimen was such a kind, beautiful and innocent soul whose huge infectious smile melted your heart and made you laugh. He was a boy with dreams and quiet determination, who worked hard at college and wanted to achieve something with his life.”

