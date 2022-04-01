Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady expected to return to Portsmouth a day after a guest was reported to have fallen overboard off the coast of Portugal
A CRUISE liner is set to return Portsmouth the day after a guest was reported to have fallen overboard off the coast of Portugal.
Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady is expected at Portsmouth International Port just after 4pm today.
According to the Queen’s Harbour Master’s shipping movements she was set to arrive in the city at 5.30am this morning and leave again at 7pm – however, The News understands this has now changed.
A person was reported to have fallen from Valiant Lady in the early hours of March 31, while the ship was heading north back to the UK.
Website ttgmedia.com and guests onboard the cruise liner said that a search and rescue operation was launched after a person went overboard early on Thursday morning.
A Virgin Voyages spokesman told TTG: ‘In the early hours of the morning, we were informed of a man overboard incident involving a sailor [guest], which has resulted in a search and rescue mission. We’re deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts are with this sailor’s family and loved ones.
‘We remain in constant communication with the search and rescue teams, and are working closely together to do everything that we can in this situation. Our investigation indicates this was an intentional act and that no foul play is suspected.’
The Foreign and Commonwealth Office told The News it was ‘in contact’ with the UK coastguard regarding a British man who has been reported missing in the Bay of Biscay.
Valiant Lady was due to sail from Portsmouth today for a ‘Long Weekender’ cruise to Zeebrugge in Belgium.
The News has contacted Virgin Voyages for more information.