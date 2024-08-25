Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A huge cruise ship paid a brilliant homage to Portsmouth during Victorious Festival as it sailed past the city.

Virgin Voyages Resilient Lady made her UK debut on Friday (August 23), with Portsmouth International Port the first port in the world to welcome all three Virgin Voyages vessels.

Despite a delayed arrival, her timing could not have been more perfect as she displayed a fantastic ‘Pompey’ light display on its side as it sailed past the three day festival during Fatboy Slim’s headline set. This delighted the dancing crowds who spotted her arrival.

Resilient Lady, the third ship to join the Virgin Voyages fleet has officially arrived in the UK for the first time - and the global brand is back in Portsmouth, where it all began.

Portsmouth's strong relationship with Virgin Voyages began in 2021, when they launched their first ship Scarlet Lady from the historic city. This was followed by sister ship Valiant Lady in 2022 and today's arrival of Resilient Lady marks a milestone for the partnership, with Portsmouth now the first port to welcome all three 'ladies'.