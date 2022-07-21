WARNINGS of thundery weather and flooding have been issued.

Temperatures have cooled after the unprecedented hot weather that saw a new record in the UK of 40.3C in Coningsby, Lincolnshire.

Portsmouth and surrounding areas basked in the sun amid an amber heat warning across the region on Monday and Tuesday.

Now the Met Office has revealed that Friday could see thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The forecast for Friday read: ‘Partly cloudy with some sunny intervals and showers on Friday. The showers becoming heavy and perhaps thundery in the afternoon.’

The temperature will peak at 25C across the south east.

Thursday is expected to be cloudy with a high of 22C in Portsmouth.

Dan Suri, Met Office chief forecaster, said: ‘Now that the extreme heat is behind us, the UK can look forward to more typical conditions.

‘The introduction of moister air from the Atlantic is triggering the risk of thunderstorms and heavy showers for parts of the UK with a warning in force today for most of southern and eastern England.

‘There’s a further risk of thunderstorms on Friday but by the weekend it’ll turn drier, brighter and increasingly warm in the south and east of England. Northern and western parts of the UK are set to experience relatively fresher conditions as it turns breezier and wetter here over the weekend.’

Meanwhile flood alerts are in place from the Environment Agency for the next five days across the south east.

‘Properties may flood and there may be travel disruption. Land, roads and some properties may flood and there may be travel disruption,’ a statement said.