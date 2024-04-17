Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conor Shaughnessy struck late on to secure the 3-2 win over Barnsley at Fratton Park which certainly saw the players - and fans - take an emotional roller coaster ride.

Pompey knew one point would return them to the second tier following a 12-year absence, but they were up against it after Devante Cole and John McAtee scored for the play-off chasing Tykes either side of Kusini Yengi’s equaliser. However, the hosts got the job done courtesy of Colby Bishop’s 83rd-minute penalty and Shaughnessy’s last-gasp effort.

Fans had arrived at Fratton Park ahead of the game (April 16) with a mixture of nerves and excitement knowing their team only needed to secure a point for promotion - and a win for the title.

However Pompey didn't make it easy and Shaughnessy’s late goal resulted in a huge outpouring of emotion which led to a predictable pitch invasion at the final whistle.

Fans stormed the pitch after an emotional match at Fratton Park

Fans celebrated with players on the pitch - celebrations which are sure to continue into Pompey’s last two games of the season.

Celebrations also continued late into the night at a number of the city’s pubs rounding off a perfect evening for fans!