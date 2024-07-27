Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local artists’ incredible tribute to the city has been hung at Fratton Park with the public getting the chance to see it for free this afternoon.

Pete Codling's incredible sail art is hanging at Fratton Park with the public getting the chance to see piece for free on Saturday, July 27. | Habibur Rahman

Pete Codling’s 170-square-metre charcoal drawing on a replica sail of HMS Victory has been hung from the roof of the Fratton End. The public will now get the chance to see the work in all its glory as the North Stand opens to the public for free from 12pm till 3pm on Saturday, July 27.

The piece of contemporary art took three years to make and painstakingly depicts a number of significant figures from Portsmouth’s history. From football stars such as Jimmy Dickenson and Alan Knight, to historical figures like Admiral Lord Nelson and Charles Dickens, the artwork showcases the diverse cultural history of our city.

Pete said: “This artwork is a tribute to the city and its people, blending historical and contemporary elements to capture the essence of Portsmouth. The process has been a journey of discovery and connection with the community, and I hope it stands as a symbol of our shared heritage.”

While the stadium was set to be open on Saturday and Sunday this weekend, it will now only be open to the public on Saturday due to staffing issues. The unveiling of the Pete’s incredible work coincides with the end of Portsmouth Football Club’s celebration of its 125 year anniversary.

As well as being able to witness the artwork there will will also be activities for children such as face painting, a scavenger hunt in the stands. A DJ will also be at the stadium all afternoon to keep people entertained.

After this weekend artwork will temporarily be rigged onboard HMS Warrior in Portsmouth Harbour, before being exhibited semi-permanently at the Dockyard in Boathouse 4, ready for the August Bank Holiday, and will feature prominently in the city’s centenary celebrations in 2026.