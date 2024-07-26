Totally Tributes free music event returns to Port Solent with top tunes from Queen, Elton John and Oasis
Totally Tributes is back on Saturday, July 27 at Port Solent, as three renowned tribute acts pay homage to Queen, Elton John, and Oasis. The event was hugely popular last year and is expected to be so again with dressing up, dancing, and singing along encouraged.
Tribute act, Forever Queen will be kicking off the festivities at 1pm, while Doing Elton will perform from 3pm to 4.30pm. The Oasis tribute band, Supersonics, will then close the event performing from 5pm until 6.30pm.
Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: “We can’t wait to bring back Totally Tributes on Saturday, July 27 – it was a sensational hit last year and promises to be even better. Make a date in your calendar – it’s totally fun, free and fabulous.
“Our great bars and restaurants help to fund all our events so that everyone can enjoy them for free so it’s important people support them by purchasing your food and drink on site. Doing so will help us continue to put on these events free of charge.
“This year, our events have been hugely popular – from live music to Comic Con. There’s always a fantastic atmosphere as everybody gets into the groove and has a ball.”
Further information on Totally Tributes, and other upcoming events, can be found on portsolent.com.
