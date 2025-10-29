WATCH: Costa Coffee fire as Portsmouth city centre area closed down
The Isambard Brunel Road coffee shop and Premier Inn above were both evacuated following the terrifying incident. Isambard Brunel Road was closed between Greetham Street roundabout and Stanhope Road to the Station Street junction.
No one is thought to have been injured following the fire which "accidentally" started around 2pm. The fire has now been put out.
A fire service spokesperson said: “We were called to a fire in a coffee shop on Isambard Brunel Road, Portsmouth, at 2pm this afternoon. Firefighters from Southsea, Cosham, Havant and Waterlooville used breathing apparatus, main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.
“There have been no reported injuries, and it is thought that the cause of the fire is accidental. The hotel above has been temporarily evacuated due to smoke entering the property.
“The fire has been extinguished, and firefighters are working to clear smoke from both properties. Residents are being asked to avoid the area where possible.”