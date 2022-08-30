News you can trust since 1877
Watch: Fight breaks out during Victorious Festival in Portsmouth as volunteer has man in armlock before other revellers pile in

PUNCHES were thrown at Victorious festival after a fight was captured on film.

By Freddie Webb
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 3:57 pm

Footage shows an authorised volunteer restraining an individual in an arm lock on Sunday, near the Palmerston Road entrance.

As the festival worker was ready to escort the man away, other revellers piled into the melee.

Video footage captured a volunteer putting a man in an armlock before others joined in the fight.

Other members of security stepped in to break up the fight.

The festival-goer was eventually escorted from the premises.

Other visitors were pictured being frogmarched out of the venue on Saturday afternoon.

This included a man in shorts and sunglasses, as well as another male in a black hoodie.

Hampshire Constabulary stepped up patrols in and around the festival area for bank-holiday weekend.

As previously reported, a police spokesman said: ‘There will be patrols throughout the weekend, both with officers at the festival and in and around the surrounding area.

‘As we do each year, we have worked closely with the event organisers to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable weekend.’

