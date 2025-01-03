Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The chair of a local community group was delighted to find that its stolen minibus was discovered miles away and has now been safely returned.

Malcolm Dent was delighted that the van had been found so that Gosportarians can continue to provide transport for special needs groups. | Habibur Rahman

Gosportarians’ minibus was stolen from outside the house of Malcolm Dent in Alverstoke on Christmas Eve. Despite resigning himself to the idea that it would never be returned, Malcolm received a phone call yesterday (January 2) from someone in Southampton who had seen the story on TV and noticed the minibus in his street.

Malcom was taken aback with the news. He said: “I thought it was gone. I assumed it had been targeted and no one would be stupid enough to steal it as it was, but as it turned out someone was stupid enough.”

The News reported the theft on the December 27 with Malcolm holding out a feint hope that someone might spot the van. There was one false dawn with reports of a Gosportarian van being spotted driving in the area, but this turned out to be an old van that the charity had sold previously.

ITV Meridian reported the story, which is when the Southampton resident saw it and recognised it as the van that had been parked outside their house since Christmas morning.

Malcolm said: “It was found in a leafy suburb of Southampton, not somewhere where I thought it would be. ITV did a piece two days ago in it being stolen and then yesterday I was walking the dog when I had a call from someone saying, ‘I gather you have a minibus missing, well it’s been parked outside my house since Christmas morning.’

“I had thought that it would not resurface again and that would be the end of the minibus. I’m 76 and I cant go through trying to raise funds again. To get the bus initially, I raised £21,500 to buy it, I couldn't do that again but as it was I don’t have to.”

The minibus plays a key role in the services that the community provide, include transporting special needs groups that the charity run, enabling people to take part that otherwise would be isolated.

There was a very real risk that they would not be able to start up the service again in the new year but Malcolm is delighted that it has been resolved. He said: “We are back on track now. We have a rest this week but it will be back in action next week taking the blind club on Tuesday and then two other groups on Thursday and Friday.”

The van was stolen outside of Malcolm's house in Gosport and was discovered in Southampton. Whoever took the van ripped out the lights and console and left a road sign within it. | Habibur Rahman

While the van is safely back with Malcolm, it was damaged in the incident with some lights being ripped out along with the console. Fortunately, the service that has been vital to sections of the community, is being helped by a local business.

Jacobs Coaches reached out to Malcolm and inspected the van in its current state. Malcolm said: “They think they should be able to repair most of what has gone wrong using stock they already have to service their own vans. It is really lovely of them.”

