Gosport police launch witness appeal after assault involving multiple people on Boxing Day morning

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 12:37 GMT
Police are calling for witnesses after an assault involving multiple people took place on Boxing Day but went unreported.

Police were alerted to a vehicle being damaged on The Avenue in Gosport on Boxing Day morning, whereupon officers discovered blood on a dented Nissan Micra. Further enquiries revealed that an assault had taken place where one person was repeatedly assaulted by a group.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses after an assault on The Avenue, Gosport, on Boxing Day morning. We believe the victim is likely to have sustained a serious injury.The vehicle was damaged during the assault.

“This has not been reported to police and we are appealing for anyone who has any information to come forward. Were you in the area at the time? Do you have CCTV or doorbell footage that may assist our investigation? Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44240560090.”

Police advise that you can also submit information via its website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

