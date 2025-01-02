Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are calling for witnesses after an assault involving multiple people took place on Boxing Day but went unreported.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were alerted to a vehicle being damaged on The Avenue in Gosport on Boxing Day morning, whereupon officers discovered blood on a dented Nissan Micra. Further enquiries revealed that an assault had taken place where one person was repeatedly assaulted by a group.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses after an assault on The Avenue, Gosport, on Boxing Day morning. We believe the victim is likely to have sustained a serious injury.The vehicle was damaged during the assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has not been reported to police and we are appealing for anyone who has any information to come forward. Were you in the area at the time? Do you have CCTV or doorbell footage that may assist our investigation? Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44240560090.”

Police advise that you can also submit information via its website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously