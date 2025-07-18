WATCH: Racers ready for battle at SailGP in Southsea as amazing drone shots capture spectacle

Huge spectator stands appeared in Southsea earlier this week while the teams attended a press conference of the event today ahead of the action.

Sailors will get the chance to practice in the Solent this afternoon as they prepare for the serious racing to kick off on Saturday as twelve national teams compete in identical, hydrofoiling F50 catamarans.

The sailing village in Southsea will provide a range of facilities for ticketholders throughout the weekend, including musical performances from Tom Grennan on Saturday and Pete Tong on the Sunday.

The promenade from Blue Reef to the Pyramids, as well as Castle Field and the Band Stand Field remains closed to the public for the sailing event taking place in front of Southsea Castle.

When the event takes place there will also be a number of road closures and diversions in place. Castle Field, Band Stand field and the promenade between Blue Reef Aquarium to The Pyramids is inaccessible to the public and will remain out of bounds until July 26. There are also access restrictions at the D-Day carpark during the event.

Meanwhile an amber weather warning with “danger to life” has been issued by the Met Office which is expected to hit Portsmouth between 4am and 11am on Saturday – see more details here.

You can see more details on the road closures here.

For ticket information go to Sailgp.com

