Rik Dewane, 51, won the staggering prize by playing on the competitions website BOTB.

His £2 ticket netted him a brand new Audi e-tron sport 55 quattro, worth £75,000, and £50,000 in cash.

Mr Dewane said he was happy that his new Audi was electric. Pictured is Mr Dewane.

Mr Dewane was stunned when BOTB presenter, Christian Williams, knocked on his door and told him the good news.

‘I wasn’t expecting to see you,’ Rik said with delight, instantly recognising Mr Williams.

‘I’ve played BOTB for a year or so and played for all sorts of prizes.

‘I can’t believe it’s the Audi I’ve actually won.’

Mr Dewane said he would use the £50k cash prize, found in the boot, for home renovations and a new computer for his son. Pictured is BOTB presenter, Christian Williams, and Mr Dewane.

Mr Dewane’s new wheels boast a variety of futuristic features, including mini cameras – instead of wing mirrors – and a 3D parking feature.

The field engineer said he’s always liked Audis, and that the e-tron was electric.

He was even more surprised when he saw the briefcase of money in the boot of the car.

Mr Dewane said: ‘You dream of these things don’t you but you don’t expect it to happen.

‘I don’t believe it, this is amazing.’

The father said the money would go towards a new computer for his son Braydon, 11, and renovations to his house.

BOTB has given away over £47m worth of prizes since 1999, including supercars, cash prizes and holidays.

Mr Williams said: ‘Rik seems like a lovely guy and I was really pleased to be the one to give him such good news.