Waterlooville Sainsbury's raise almost £700 for charity Sads UK after friend's death

Emily Bristoe and her mum Glenna Bristoe organised the event, along with their colleagues, in order to raise money and awareness for Sads (Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome) UK.

The cardiac charity, Sads UK, aims to save lives by providing information as well as funding research and medical equipment to prevent premature sudden cardiac death.

With the help of their local community, the group of co-workers chose to raise money for this particular charity in support of a close friend, Monika Russel and her late husband Steve Williams.

Monika lost Steve, after nine years together, in November last year to sudden arrhythmic death syndrome.

Sudden Cardiac Death (SCD) accounts for 15-20 per cent of deaths worldwide and is a health condition where individual will lose consciousness immediately. Emergency treatment includes CPR and defibrillation.

Sads UK works to install defibrillators in stores and establishments over the country so that potential lives can be saved and sudden cardiac arrests don’t have to result in death.

Sainsbury’s employees Emma and Glenna, together with their store manager Richard Morris and the operations manager Adam Dugan, came together with countless other local businesses, to support the event which raised £680 for Sads UK.

A total of 25 prizes were donated by the community, including a bed from Dreams and contributions made from various other local stores such as Thi’s Nails, Red Rose Lounge, Hair Ott and many more.

‘It was an amazing day, and the Waterlooville community came together to help us achieve our goal’, Emily said.

On the day, Emily’s mum Glenna sold raffle tickets in the store, and both customers and colleagues bought and donated what they could in support of the fundraiser and in support of Monika and Steve.

Emily and Glenna said: 'We would like to thank all who bought a ticket, or just simply wanted to donate money.