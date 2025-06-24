Well known Gosport and Portsmouth builder with 'heart of gold' took own life

A well known Gosport and Portsmouth builder with a “heart of gold” took his own life, an inquest heard.

Raymond Langwell, 46, died by suicide on May 24 last year when he was found hanged, a coroner has ruled.

Ray died at Forton Lake Boatyard, Otamere Ferrol Road in Gosport, Portsmouth Coroner’s Court heard.

Raymond Langwell died by suicide on May 24 last year when he was found hanged at Forton Lake Boatyard | NW

Ray was a well known builder who lived and worked in Gosport and Portsmouth. He was also known for living on a boat and appeared in The News in 2018 after a row with Gosport Borough Council after leaving his boat, Catchphrase, moored at Hardway in Gosport for weeks.

Ray, who was also known to have lived in Rochford Road, Cosham, said in 2018 he had lived in “marinas for the most part” and revealed how he likes to be a “productive member of society”.

A tribute from his daughter after his death said: “My dad was so loved and cared for by many. He made so many people laugh out loud with his sense of humour and his silly ways. He truly had a heart of gold.”

